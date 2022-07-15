Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

Family of NYC Rikers Island inmate found dead plans to file $25 million lawsuit against city, attorney says

Elijah Muhammad was found Sunday unresponsive and was dead so long in his Rikers Island cell that his body began to show signs of rigor mortis, lawyers for his family said

By Louis Casiano , Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The family of a man who died while in custody at New York City's infamous Rikers Island jail plans to file a $25 million lawsuit against the city following a string of inmate deaths inside the correctional facility in recent years. 

The July 10 death of Elijah Muhammad, 31, has prompted the firing of a correction officer and louder calls to close down the jail. Muhammad had been held at the George R. Vierno Center, a high-security jail on Rikers Island, since June on an assault charge.

He was the tenth inmate to die this year, The New York Times reported. 

"Incarceration at a Rikers Island Jail should not be a death sentence," Sanford Rubenstein, an attorney for Muhammad's family, said in a statement attached to a notice of claim that a lawsuit is forthcoming. "The family of Elijah Muhammad will fully cooperate with the investigation of his wrongful death by the New York City Department of Investigation."

MEXICO NABS FBI MOST WANTED CARTEL BOSS ACCUSED OF '80S KIDNAPPING, MURDER OF DEA AGENT

  • Photo showing Rikers Island sign at NYC jail complex
    Image 1 of 3

    The entrance to Rikers Island, home to the main jail complex, is shown from the Queens borough as shown on October 19, 2021 in New York City. The notorious jail, situated on the island in the East River between Queens and the Bronx boroughs, is under increasing scrutiny as several inmates have died this year alone. Critics charge that staff shortages are to blame at the facility, which houses 5,700 inmates as they await trial. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

  • Rikers Island jail death
    Image 2 of 3

    Rikers Island, home to the main jail complex, is situated in the East River between the Queens and Bronx. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

  • New York City jail
    Image 3 of 3

    Entrance to the Vernon C. Bain Correctional Center at Rikers Island, in the Bronx. (Photo by David Howells/Corbis via Getty Images)

The lawsuit will reportedly allege negligent supervision and security at the jail complex. Days before his death, Muhammad had been held for 32 hours in solitary confinement, a period that exceeds the New York City Department of Corrections guideline of six hours, the claim said. 

He appeared, disoriented, barely able to walk and needed medical attention, it said. 

"However, (the) decedent was Ieft to die in his cell and remained deceased in his cell for a length of time that his body began to show signs of rigor mortis," the claim said. 

Louis Molina, commissioner of the New York City Department of Correction, has resisted calls for a federal takeover of the jail amid several scandals linked to the complex. 

Fox News has reached out to the DOC for comment. 

The Rikers Island jail complex stands in New York with the Manhattan skyline in the background. An attorney for the family of an inmate who recently died at the jail said they will file a $25 million lawsuit against the city. 

The Rikers Island jail complex stands in New York with the Manhattan skyline in the background. An attorney for the family of an inmate who recently died at the jail said they will file a $25 million lawsuit against the city.  (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP  

Muhammad's death came less than a month after two other Rikers inmates died – Albert Drye and Anibal Carrasquillo. Drye, 50, died in a hospital while suffering unknown complications while Carrasquillo, 39, died from a drug overdose, the New York Daily News reported. 

After Muhammad's death, Molina said his department referred the case for possible criminal review.

"We treat every death with the utmost seriousness and understand that it is our mandate to keep every person entrusted to our care safe," he said, according to the Times. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.