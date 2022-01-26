DoorDash driver fatally shot Sunday in northeast Baltimore in 'robbery gone bad'

A food delivery driver was killed Sunday after being shot in northeast Baltimore, Maryland.



Cheryl McCormack, 51, of Nottingham was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, police said. McCormack was killed during "a robbery gone bad," just past 2 a.m., police said.

McCormack’s husband, Jim, said his wife and another man were working for delivery service DoorDash when they had car trouble and stopped. McCormack said the man working with his wife told him two men tried to rob them, and when Cheryl McCormack said no, one of the men shot her.

"To walk up to somebody at that time of night, rob them, pull a gun on them for no reason and shoot them: That’s senseless," McCormack told The Baltimore Sun outside his Nottingham home Monday. "It’s senseless, and it should be curbed."



"We are deeply saddened by this senseless attack and tragic loss of life. Our thoughts are with Ms. McCormack’s loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time," DoorDash said in a statement to the daily newspaper.