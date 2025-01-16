Family massacre shakes small town in apparent murder-suicide: 'Four tragedies all at once'

Two parents and their two teen children were shot and killed in what Pennsylvania officials are saying is an apparent murder-suicide.

While the investigation is still in the preliminary stages, Beaver County District Attorney Nate Bible called the incident a triple murder-suicide.

The DA's office and the North Sewickley Township Police confirmed to Fox News Digital that first responders were called to the Pittsburgh suburb of North Sewickley on Sunday at approximately 8:30 p.m. following reports of shots fired. Authorities later determined that the 911 call came from inside the home.

When officers arrived, they found the bodies of the parents, Clifford, 51, and Michelle Hunt, 48, and their two teen boys, 18-year-old Clifford Jr. and his 16-year-old brother, in grave condition. The teens, who each had gunshot wounds to their heads, were rushed to a Pittsburgh hospital, but died on Monday.

Authorities said that a preliminary investigation revealed that Clifford Jr. shot and killed his parents and brother, before turning the gun on himself.

"At this stage, it does look like the older son, Clifford Jr., may have been the last one alive. There were several weapons taken from the scene," Bible told WTAE-TV. "We are still sorting out what weapons were used and on who, trying to piece together a timeline of what might have happened."

The small town was left reeling after the homicides, with one resident commenting that it was difficult for people to "wrap their heads around" the shootings.

Jennifer Lanham, who worked near the Hunts' home, was told by one of her employees that police asked them to close their store out of an abundance of caution following the incident.

"Everybody here knows everybody. You know, we're a very tight-knit community. Everybody looks out for everybody. So, something like this is a tragedy beyond compare here," Lanham told WTAE-TV.

"It's really scary. It's really hard to really wrap your head around something like this, because that's a multiple homicide in a small, small town," she told the outlet. "You just don't hear that every day, and it's staggering."

A friend of Michelle's remembered the 48-year-old mom of two as an animal lover.

"It’s not only one tragedy, but it’s four all at the same time," Autumn Ashurst told WTAE-TV. "People are, one, desperate for answers and, two, desperate to see how they can help out."

Michelle and Cody shared the love of aviation and volunteered at Air Heritage Aviation Museum in Beaver Falls. The nonprofit shared that they will be "greatly missed" at the museum.

"Michelle held the position of secretary for the past two years. Both Michelle and Cody were enthusiastic C-123K Fairchild Provider ‘Thunder Pig’ crew members. They often flew together on the Thunder Pig to air shows and flyovers and were very proud of the fact that it is the last known C-123 still flying in the world," the museum wrote in a statement. "They both loved and had a vast knowledge of the aircraft and enjoyed sharing its history with people who toured it during air shows."

The museum noted that Cody had recently passed his exams for his pilot's license and dreamed of flying for the Air Force. They said that Michelle was a committed volunteer who "always showed up with a smile on her face and ready to work."

"She and Cody will be greatly missed by everyone at the museum and by all of the visitors that she joyfully greeted at the museum," they said. "Both Michelle and Cody will be honored and memorialized at the museum so that all who enter will know of their contribution and selfless service to our organization. May they both fly high on the wings of angels."

In a statement released earlier this week, Cody’s school, Riverside High School, paid tribute to the 11th-grader by highlighting his love for aviation, participation in the school's marching band as a saxophonist and his compassion for others.

"Cody’s classroom teachers and friends would say he was kindhearted and always helped others. Everyone at Riverside will miss him dearly," the statement said.

Elsewhere, the community pooled their efforts to honor the family by launching a GoFundMe aimed at covering the cost of four funerals.

"The Unthinkable has happened to all who knew and loved them and this tragedy has devastated the community," a statement from Autumn Stang, the organizer of the GoFundMe, said. "This family of 4 from North Sewickley lost their lives in a tragedy that we are all still struggling to wrap our heads around."

In a post following the shooting, the North Sewickley Police Department said it was "a contained incident" and that there was no threat to the public.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Riverside Beaver County School District and the Air Heritage Aviation Museum for comment.