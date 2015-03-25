Families outraged, prosecutors disappointed over teen's probation-only sentence in DWI crash

The families of four people killed by a drunken North Texas teenage driver are angry over his probation-only sentence.

A juvenile court judge sentenced a 16-year-old boy this week to 10 years' probation for intoxication manslaughter in the crash, which happened June 15 on a dark rural road near Fort Worth.

Killed were 43-year-old Brian Jennings, 24-year-old Breanna Mitchell, 21-year-old Shelby Boyles and her 52-year-old mother, Hollie Boyles.

Prosecutors sought the maximum 20 years in state custody for the Keller teen, but his attorneys argued for rehabilitation instead of imprisonment.

Eric Boyles, who lost his wife and daughter, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram (http://bit.ly/1f8GnvQ ) that family wealth helped the teen avoid incarceration.

Prosecutor Richard Alpert predicted the teen would be involved in another tragedy in the future.

___

Information from: Fort Worth Star-Telegram, http://www.star-telegram.com