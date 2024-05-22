Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illinois

Extremely rare "blue-eyed" cicada spotted in Chicago suburb

An Illinois family spotted the blue-eyed cicada in their Wheaton backyard

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Zoo animals chow down on rare cicadas Video

Zoo animals chow down on rare cicadas

Animals at the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago, Illinois, were spotted eating cicadas. The periodical cicadas have emerged for the first time in 17 years and are part of two broods. The last time this happened was in 1803. 

Two separate families in the Chicago suburbs stumbled upon a "one in a million" blue-eyed cicada, sharing pictures of the vibrant insect.

Greta Bailey told Fox News Digital that her 4-year-old son, Jack, was collecting the typically red-eyed cicada when the family first spotted the bright-eyed insect in their Wheaton, Illinois backyard.

Bailey told FOX 59 that she did not realize that blue-eyed cicadas existed – until one wandered into her backyard.

"I thought it was cool and unique and had not heard that blue-eyed cicadas even existed," Bailey said.

BILLIONS OF NOISY CICADAS EMERGE FROM SLUMBER ACROSS THE US

Four year old with cicadas

Greta Bailey's four-year-old son spotted the vibrant-eyed cicadas in the family's Wheaton, Illinois backyard. (Greta Bailey via Facebook)

Bailey said that her family enjoyed taking pictures of the cicada before they released it back into the wild.

Images from Bailey showed the small and surprisingly blue-eyed cicada being held by her three children.

Two girls with the blue-eyed cicadas

Greta Bailey's daughters hold the blue-eyed cicadas. The insect was later released by the family. (Greta Bailey via Facebook)

Another woman in a Chicago suburb found a "one in a million" blue-eyed cicada while visiting a nature preserve

Kelly Simkins, who owns Merlin's Rocking Pet Show, shared her striking find in a Facebook post, snapping a picture of the cicada's vibrant blue eyes. 

THE CICADA INVASION HAS BEGUN! FIND OUT WHERE THE FLYING INSECTS ARE EMERGING

"One in a million blue-eyed cicada found today at 7am," Simkins said in the post.

Blue-eyed cicadas

Two different blue-eyed cicadas were found in the Chicago suburbs this week. (Greta Bailey and Kelly Simpkins)

While the families find were rare, it is not unheard of.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The blue eyes are caused by a genetic variation, said Gene Kritsky, author of "Periodical Cicadas: The Plague and the Puzzle."

Blue-eyed cicadas are indeed one in a million, Kritsky confirmed. "Of course," he added, "there are hundreds of millions of cicadas."

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.