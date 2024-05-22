Expand / Collapse search
Billions of noisy cicadas emerge from slumber across the US

13-year cicadas and 17-year cicadas will overlap in parts of Illinois

Noisy cicadas fly under the lights of a canopy, swarming a nearby wall and crawling on the ground. (Credit: @ThomasParker04 via Spectee)

Cicadas are beginning to emerge throughout the Southern and Midwestern parts of the United States of America.

Billions of the buzzing insects are expected thanks to a 'double brood,' a rare occurrence not seen in centuries, where the 13-year cicadas and the 17-year cicadas will pop up at the same time.

"They’re your new neighbors and you can’t pound on their wall and tell them to shut up, but, it’s okay," said Dennis Higgins, a cicada enthusiast and granddad out enjoying the sights and sounds of the insects in Western Springs, Illinois, while pushing his 7-month-old grandson, Reese, in a stroller.

A Brood XIX cicada crawls on a leaf

A cicada crawls on a leaf on May 1, 2024, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Brood XIX, known as the Great Southern Brood, is present along the east coast from Maryland to Georgia and in the Midwest from Iowa to Oklahoma. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Parts of Illinois will serve as a cross-section for the two broods of periodical cicadas that have spent years living underground before emerging together to briefly mate and die.

"It's part of life, but it's a fun thing," said Higgins. "It comes once every 17 years, so, I hope I'll be here for the next one."