Explosion at Fort Worth hotel injures at least 21 people, gas leak 'likely' cause

A Fort Worth, Texas hotel was the scene of an explosion on Monday resulting in at least 21 injuries and a chaotic scene of destruction with windows, concrete, and a gaping hole in the sidewalk left in the aftermath.

The Fort Worth Police Department reported that they were working a major incident in the downtown portion of the city and advised people to avoid the area, though it was later revealed by the city's fire department that an explosion happened at the Sandman Hotel.

Fort Worth Fire Department Public Information Officer Craig Trojacek said 21 people were injured from the explosion, with one person in critical condition, four listed in serious condition and the rest with minor injuries. He added that 14 people were transported to area hospitals.

The fire department said the explosion was "likely caused" by a gas leak, but they were unable to officially confirm the cause. The department said construction was going on in the building at the time of the explosion.

It happened at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday near W. 7th Street and Houston Street, at the Sandman Hotel.

Pictures sent to Fox 4 showed the windows of the bottom floor of the hotel blown out.

Debris was scattered all over the street outside, including slabs of concrete and piles of rubble. The images also showed a giant gaping hole in the sidewalk next to the building.

Several people reported hearing a loud noise in the area, others reported smelling natural gas.

Trojacek said the initial call at about 3:30 p.m. was for a structure fire alarm, but then multiple calls were made of some type of explosion. He said there is a smell of gas in the area and windows were blown out of the building.

Atmos Energy crews are on the scene and assisting with turning off gas in the surrounding area.

Fire crews are still searching for people inside the building, according to Trojacek.

The Fort Worth Fire Department posted to X that if anyone is looking for a loved one that may have been involved in the incident, they should go to Sundance Square at 420 Main Street.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement after receiving reports about the explosion.

"The State of Texas is in close contact with Mayor Parker, Sheriff Waybourn, and other local partners and first responders in Fort Worth to assist with emergency response efforts following the tragic explosion at the Sandman Hotel," Abbott said. "We continue to monitor the situation and stand ready to immediately deploy any additional personnel and resources needed to keep Texans in the area safe and out of harm’s way. Cecilia and I ask all Texans to pray for those who were injured in the explosion, as well as those bravely responding to keep others safe."