Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Exploring the top 10 largest US jackpots and their winning states

Winning tickets in CA, FL, SC, MA, IL, ME, WI, and MI

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.58 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket, from Florida)

4. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

LOTTERY QUIZ! HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW THE COMPELLING GAME OF CHANCE?

Lottery Jackpot

Lottery player Mariano Velasquez holds forms to pick numbers for the Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries as he buys tickets, on Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

5. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine)

6. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

7. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023 (one ticket, from California)

8. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

9. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

10. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)