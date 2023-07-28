Expand / Collapse search
Weather
Excessive heat bakes cities across US as Midwest, Great Lakes see thunderstorms

Florida, Southeast will see scattered showers

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Heat remains the biggest story across the country, with heat alerts for many big cities stretching from California to the East Coast, including areas from Washington, D.C., to Boston. 

SCIENTISTS PREDICT JULY WILL BE THE HOTTEST MONTH ON RECORD GLOBALLY

Heat across the U.S.

Excessive heat expands eastward on Friday in the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

New York is under an excessive heat warning with temperatures expected to be in the upper 90s, feeling more like over 100 degrees.  

U.S. heat alerts

Heat alerts through Sunday night across the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, strong-to-severe thunderstorms are expected from the Midwest across the Great Lakes and into the Ohio Valley.  

Northeast heat wave

The heat index across the Northeast on Saturday (Credit: Fox News)

Some of these storms could contain large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, as well as heavy rain leading to flash flooding

Severe storm threats

Severe storm threats on Friday from the Midwest through the Ohio Valley (Credit: Fox News)

Scattered showers are also expected for parts of Florida and the Southeast.   

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."