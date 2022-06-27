The ex-wife of slain Microsoft exec Jared Bridegan speaks out

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Florida ex-wife of slain Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan was shattered by her former husband's murder, she told a local TV station in an exclusive interview.

"I fell to the floor because I was devastated," Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, her eyes red and tearful, told Action News Jax of learning about Bridegan's Feb. 16 slaying during the 32-second teaser for the segment.

The ex-wife, who is from a prominent and wealthy Mormon family, said she has since been harassed and blamed for the murder.

Bridegan, 33, was gunned down in front of his 2-year-old daughter Bexley minutes after he dropped off the twins he shares with Gardner-Fernandez at her home in Jacksonville Beach.

The father of four was on a wooded stretch of Sanctuary Blvd when he stopped his car at about 7:30 p.m., likely to remove a tire that had blocked his way, and was executed – as his toddler daughter watched from her car seat, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Gardner-Fernandez, 35, who had been engaged in near constant litigation over custody of their twins since their 2015 split, remains a suspect in his murder, a law-enforcement source told Fox News Digital.

Bridegan remarried Kirsten Bridegan in 2017 and the two share Bexley and 1-year-old London.

"It's messy, I wasn't invited to the funeral," Gardner-Fernandez told the station. "There is so much more to that story."

The twins also did not attend their father's funeral. Gardner-Fernandez's mother, Shelli Gardner, wrote in a since-deleted blog post that it would have been detrimental to the twins' mental health to go without their mom.

In the clip, the interviewer asked, "Did you have anything to do with Jared's murder?" then the teaser faded out. Gardner-Fernandez's answer won't be revealed until the segment airs Thursday at 5 p.m.

Gardner-Fernandez, whose family founded StampinUp! – a paper craft business that generates more than $100 million a year in revenue, according to IncFact – has not made any public efforts to help find her ex-husband's killer.

There is a $55,000 reward in the case, most of which came from private donations. Gardner-Fernandez and her family haven't contributed a penny to the reward, according to a source familiar with the fund.

During the acrimonious divorce, while Gardner-Fernandez was still living under the same roof as Bridegan, she allegedly asked a staffer at a Jacksonville tattoo shop if he knew anyone who could help her "shut up" her then-husband, Fox News Digital exclusively reported.

"She had been talking to us about her divorce, and she told us her life could just be better if he could just ‘shut up’ and asked us if we knew anybody that could ‘shut him up,’" recalled the employee, who was interviewed by detectives.

Gardner-Fernandez, once a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, had obtained several services from the shop, including a clitoris piercing, according to records reviewed by Fox News Digital.

Police have not publicly named a suspect in Bridegan's murder.

Gardner-Fernandez and her husband, Mario Fernandez, recently retained high-powered criminal defense lawyer Henry Coxe III. He didn't immediately return a request for comment. Sgt. Tonya Tator of the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, which is leading the investigation, declined to comment.