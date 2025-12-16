Ex-US soldier gets consecutive life sentences for killing couple to fund Venezuela mercenary fighting plans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former U.S. soldier who fought in Ukraine was sentenced to two life terms for killing a Florida couple during a robbery intended to fund his travel to Venezuela to fight the government of Nicolás Maduro, the Justice Department said Tuesday.

Craig Austin Lang, 35, was convicted in September on federal charges, including robbery and conspiring to kill persons in a foreign country. He was previously extradited from Ukraine, where he had volunteered to fight against Russian separatists.

"Lang’s alleged conduct is shocking in its scope and its callous disregard for human life," Nicole Argentieri, principal deputy assistant attorney general of the Department of Justice’s criminal division, previously said in a statement.

Lang and another former soldier, Alex Jared Zwiefelhofer, killed Serafin "Danny" Lorenzo Jr. and Deana Lorenzo, who traveled from Brooksville to Estero, in April 2018 during what the couple believed was a meeting to buy guns advertised on "Armslist," an online marketplace, federal prosecutors said.

The pair had brought $3,000 and were ambushed in a parking lot and shot multiple times, authorities said. The robbery was intended to fund travel plans for Lang and Zwiefelhofer to Venezuela, where they hoped to join a paramilitary group.

Lang was dishonorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 2014 before joining the far-right Ukrainian nationalist military group known as Right Sector two years later, according to The Washington Post.

Lang and Zwiefelhofer had previously fought in Ukraine and intended to travel to fight in other conflicts.

Zwiefelhofer was convicted in 2024 and sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison.