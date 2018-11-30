Ex-Dallas police officer Amber Guyger indicted for murder of Botham Jean by grand jury

Amber Guyger, the Dallas police officer who was fired earlier this year following the fatal shooting of her black neighbor inside his apartment, was indicted by a grand jury Friday on a murder charge, according to court records.

Guyger was arrested and initially charged with manslaughter in September in connection with the shooting of 26-year-old Botham Jean.

The online records from Dallas County were posted ahead of a news conference where authorities are expected to announce the decision of the grand jury.

The former police officer shot Jean on the night of Sept. 6 when she returned to her apartment building after wrapping up her shift, according to investigators. She reported the shooting to dispatchers and told officers who responded that she had mistaken Jean’s apartment for her own.

Guyger told investigators that after wrapping up her shift, she went home to her apartment and parked on the fourth floor of the complex's garage, rather than the third floor, where her unit was located, according to an affidavit prepared by the Texas Rangers. She said she arrived to what she thought was her apartment — Jean's was situated right above hers — and found the door ajar. She opened it to find a figure standing in the darkness. She said she pulled her gun and fired twice after the person ignored her commands.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.