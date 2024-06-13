Ex-Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby fights for Florida condo after dodging jail time

Former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is fighting to keep her Florida condominium from being sold off as she appeals her mortgage fraud conviction, with her lawyers arguing the residence is her only "significant asset.".

Federal prosecutors are planning to seize the condo on Florida’s gulf coast, according to a May 23 order by Judge Lydia Griggs. Prosecutors argue that Mosby should be required to give up the property following her mortgage fraud conviction in February 2024, Fox 45 News reported.

Mosby bought the condo in February 2021 for $476,000 in Long Boat Key, Fl. She would get her $47,600 down payment back, if the condo is sold for a profit, according to court documents.

Mosby was granted a request to stay out of prison amid her appeal, but she is still seeking a presidential pardon.

Mosby’s legal team said the property was purchased in an effort to secure financial independence amid a crumbling marriage.

"And while Ms. Mosby awaits the outcome of her appeal, the home has served as a critical source of rental income; it could soon become her sole source of income now that her legal career is in jeopardy," court documents state.

"The home is Ms. Mosby’s only significant asset," the documents said.

Her defense team noted that since Mosby’s original purchase price of the condo at $476,000, Redfin estimates the property to be worth $886,084 and Zillow estimates the property is worth $781,800, the news station reported.

Mosby was convicted on one count of mortgage fraud in February, after she testified that she unintentionally made false statements on loan applications to buy two Florida vacation homes.

