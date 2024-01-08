Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma

Escaped Oklahoma inmate back in custody after 'walking away' from prison, officials say

The OK inmate is serving a sentence for possession of a stolen vehicle from Tulsa County

Associated Press
Published
An inmate who had escaped from an Oklahoma prison was back in custody Sunday, officials announced.

Jett Green, 23, had walked away from the Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center in Vinita at around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Vinita is about 60 miles northeast of Tulsa.

State prison officials announced Sunday afternoon that Green had been apprehended. 

Oklahoma Fox News graphic

The prison agency did not immediately provide information on how Green had been able to escape or how he was later captured.

Green is serving a two-year sentence for possession of a stolen vehicle out of Tulsa County.