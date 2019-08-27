Jeffrey Epstein accusers speak out in court, defense team urges probe of death

More than a dozen of Jeffrey Epstein's accusers had their day in court Tuesday afternoon -- or what amounted to it after the alleged sex trafficker's suicide earlier this month -- as U.S. District Judge Richard Berman weighed whether to officially dismiss charges against the dead disgraced financier.

Epstein's victims and their representatives implored prosecutors to go after those who conspired and enabled Epstein's alleged crimes and his defense attorneys urged further investigation of Epstein's "stunning" death in federal custody on Aug. 10.

Courtney Wild, who alleges that she was sexually abused by Epstein, 66, in Florida when she was 14, called him a “coward.”

“Justice has never been served in this case," she said during an emotional statement.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has said she was a 15-year-old working at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago club when she was recruited to perform sex acts on Epstein, said: "My hopes were quickly dashed and my dreams were stolen."

Sarah Ransome, another victim that said she was pressured by Epstein into having sex with him when she was in her early 20s, urged prosecutors to pursue the case despite the financer’s death.

"Finish what you started...We are survivors and the pursuit of justice should not abate."

Several other victims spoke out, many of whom implicated socialite Ghislaine Maxwell as Epstein's co-conspirator.

Maxwell, 57, allegedly provided Epstein with underage sex slaves. Court documents recently alleged that Maxwell, who is the daughter of the late, disgraced publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell, also participated in threesomes with Epstein and underage girls, according to multiple women who have come forward in the case.

Berman called the 66-year-old Epstein's suicide a "rather stunning turn of events."

