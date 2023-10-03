Entire Air Force Squadron's 'irresponsible' drinking lands them in hot water

An entire Air Force squadron is facing a ban on drinking outside their living quarters after a pattern of "irresponsible alcohol consumption" by members of the unit.

Members of the 721st Aerial Port Squadron, which is based out of Ramstein, Germany, were told in a memo of the new policy, which says that "alcohol consumption outside of your dorm or residence is prohibited" between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m. and also "within eight hours of any shift."

The memo, entitled "Updated Alcohol Policy," was first posted to the popular Air Force amn/nco/snco Facebook page and later reported by Military.com. According to the memo, the "irresponsible" consumption of alcohol by members of the squadron is "putting the lives of our airmen at risk and we will aggressively address this trend."

Lt. Cameron Silver, a spokesman for the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing, told Military.com that each violation of the new policy will be dealt with on a "case-by-case basis," though he did not go into specifics regarding what incidents led to the new rules.

"If a member is caught in violation of this new alcohol policy, they will receive corrective action on a case-by-case basis," Silver said. "Alcohol related incidents are a threat to our airmen and, in turn, our mission. This policy is meant to deter our members from putting themselves in those situations and promote their safety as well as good order and discipline."

The memo does not specify a date at which the new rules may be lifted, instead only saying the policy will be revoked when "the trend is corrected."

The move comes as U.S. forces in Europe have been on edge amid the continued Russian war in Ukraine, with the 721st Aerial Port Squadron being responsible for a wide range of missions involving unloading cargo and personnel. Katherine Kuzminski, a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security think tank, told Military.com that the reality of the war on the continent will change the decision-making process of military leaders.

"There is an active war occurring on the continent, and so I think there's probably a consideration of not only the behavioral side but also the readiness side," Kuzminski said. "It's kind of like a parent saying, 'If you can't handle this, then I'm going to take it away from you,' because we still need to be able to meet our mission."

The 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.