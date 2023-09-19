Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Endangered Florida panther killed in vehicle collision, marking eighth death this year

It is estimated that up to 230 of these panthers remain in the wild

Associated Press
Published
An endangered Florida panther was struck and killed by a vehicle, officials said.

The 2-year-old male panther's remains were found Monday along Interstate 75 in Collier County, near the western end of Alligator Alley, wildlife officials said.

All eight known panther deaths this year were caused by vehicle collisions, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but their habitat now is mostly confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico.

Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.