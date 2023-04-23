Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Elon Musk, Stephen King tussle on Twitter over blue checks, Ukraine: 'How much have you donated?'

Elon Musk hit back at bestselling author by noting how he donated $100 million to Ukraine

By Jon Brown | Fox News
Twitter CEO Elon Musk hit back at Stephen King after the author challenged him to donate to Ukraine and complained about having a "blue check" on the platform despite not having purchased one.

"I think Mr. Musk should give my blue check to charity," King tweeted. "I recommend the Prytula Foundation, which provides lifesaving services in Ukraine. It's only $8, so perhaps Mr. Musk could add a bit more."

King's tweet to Musk came after he claimed that he retained his blue check even without subscribing to the platform's blue check service, which now costs $8 per month. "My Twitter account says I've subscribed to Twitter Blue," King said. "I haven't. My Twitter account says I've given a phone number. I haven't."

TWITTER REMOVES LEGACY BLUE CHECKS CAUSING TRUMP, CLINTON, THE ROCK AND OTHERS TO LOSE THEIR VERIFICATION

Musk replied to King's Ukraine post directly, tweeting, "I've donated $100M to Ukraine, how much have you donated?"

Musk went on to mention how his SpaceX organization has taken a financial hit by continuing to fund its Starlink service in Ukraine despite declining money from the Department of Defense.

BETTE MIDLER WHINES AFTER LOSING COVETED TWITTER VERIFICATION: ‘ELON TOOK MY BLUE CHECK AWAY!’

Stephen King Literary Gala New York

Stephen King (Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / File)

The company has been paying for terminals, new satellites, satellite launches and satellite maintenance in Ukraine, according to Teslarati.

Twitter removed its legacy verification badges from users' accounts last week, causing many journalists, actors and other notable figures such former President Donald Trump to lose their verification.

Elon Musk in Washington state

Elon Musk (AP Photo / Susan Walsh / File)

Individuals and businesses, regardless of how prominent, will no longer have a blue check mark unless they subscribe. Still, some celebrities have retained the check mark but said publicly they haven't subscribed.

