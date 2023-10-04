Elementary school teacher accused of raping student implies she's pregnant with his child: report

A Tennessee elementary school teacher accused of raping a boy when he was 12 years old implied that she is pregnant with his child in a phone call played in court this week, according to local reports.

"I'm going to raise this baby. I can do this," Alissa McCommon, a fourth-grade teacher, can be heard saying in a phone call with the victim that was played aloud in a Tipton County courtroom Tuesday, according to FOX 13 Memphis.

McCommon, 38, of Covington, is accused of sexually assaulting a boy, who told police that while spending the night at the suspect's residence in 2021 — when he was 12 years old — he awoke to McCommon sexually assaulting him.

She was initially arrested on Sept. 8 and charged with rape of a child. McCommon was then released on $250,000 bond until she was rearrested on Sept. 28 and charged with coercing, harassing and stalking the victim.

A judge revoked a second bond for McCommon after authorities said she violated the terms of her release when she contacted the victim using a previously unknown phone number after she initially bonded out of jail.

"[T]he actions of McCommon are not only appalling, but CPD is also concerned about this apparent violation of her bond conditions," Covington Police Chief Donna Turner said in a Sept. 28 statement. "Due to the nature of the communications, we are concerned others may have been contacted. We continue to work closely with the District Attorney's Office as to the revocation of McCommon’s bond, as well as the additional charges that continue to develop."

In one message to the victim, McCommon wrote, "I'm just really scared. I don't even know if it's you or not ... I will never text you again. You will never hear from me again, just please don't say anything," according to FOX 13.

In a text to the victim, she wrote, "This was a mistake, this is my burden. OMG delete this number, please don't get me in trouble," the outlet reported.

McCommon allegedly admitted in September to "communicating inappropriately with former students" through online video games and social media apps, where she apparently sent them "inappropriate photographs" and requested " sexual relationships with the victims ," police said.

The Covington Police Department initially began investigating the teacher after receiving information from the Department of Children Services that McCommon had engaged in alleged sexual contact with a teenage male student, according to an affidavit.

"The evidence indicates McCommon texted a victim, using a specific code word known to the juvenile as a code word McCommon would previously utilize to confirm that the juvenile was alone, often before sending nude photographs on SnapChat," Covington Police said in a statement.

Authorities said there is no evidence indicating McCommon's alleged crimes occurred on school grounds. The Covington Police Department is looking for any other victims who may have been in contact with McCommon to come forward.

Tipton County Director of Schools Dr. John Combs told The Covington Leader that McCommon was suspended without pay on Aug. 24, when a parent "brought forth allegations of misconduct" against the teacher that morning.

Police are asking anyone with concerns that their child may have been victimized by McCommon to contact the Covington Police Department CID at 901-475-1261 or the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office CID at 901-475-3300.