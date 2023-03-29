Elementary school student in Illinois brings ammunition to school, prompts lockdown

An Illinois elementary school student brought three rounds of ammunition to school on Wednesday morning, causing a lockdown.

Police were called to Visitation Catholic School in Elmhurst, which is roughly 20 miles west of Chicago.

The school was placed on soft lockdown while officers investigated. The Elmhurst Police Department later concluded that the student brought the ammunition to show other students.

A child at the school who heard about the ammo had told their parent, who informed school administrators.

The student who brought the ammo was removed from class and searched. Investigators found that there was no weapon involved.

Police are investigating the situation, but will not release more information about the juvenile student.

"The Elmhurst Police Department will maintain an additional presence during school arrival and dismissal times to reassure students and parents," the police said in a Facebook post.

"We thank the student who witnessed the situation for telling a parent and keeping the school safe," the post added.

There is no additional information about the incident at this time.