Elderly Texas restaurant owner attacked by suspects who refused to pay bill and are still on the loose

A troubling video has been released showing the moment a Texas restaurant owner was attacked by a group of suspects he says refused to pay for their meals at his eatery.

The video captures Sergio Alberto Vazquez, who is in his 70s, confronting the alleged deadbeats on Sunday outside his Mexican restaurant, Chekos," in Austin, where he says one of them dragged him to the ground while another beat him.

Vazquez told Fox 7 Austin that the group — comprised of two females and one male — told him they were not going to pay their check, which prompted him to demand they leave the premises.

On their way out, the unruly group began smashing dishes, prompting Vazquez to take out his phone and follow them outside to snap a photo of their vehicle’s registration plate.

"And the guy he just came down from the car and started beating me," Vazquez said.

The video shows Vazquez's son and another customer trying to help as the violence unfolded outside the restaurant.

Vazquez can be seen on the ground trying to get to his feet while it appears one of the females out of shot tries to punch him. Police say Vazquez told them he was assaulted. Vazquez had obvious injuries to his face, according to local reports.

The trio then drove off in their crossover SUV.

Police say the suspects are still at large.

"I want to say thank you very much for those people for helping me," Vazquez said. "I hope this video can be seen… [so] when these guys come in, call the police."

"These little kids, these children, they need to learn a lesson, so they're not doing this everywhere they go," Vazquez said in Spanish, according to Fox 7.

His daughter Maria says she is astonished that people could attack a senior.

"It's ridiculous that you want to come to a business and especially do that to an elder, like we were brought up to respect our elders, not to ever treat them that way," she said.

They are calling on the public to help police catch the perpetrators.

Anyone with any information can submit a tip anonymously at austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.