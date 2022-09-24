Expand / Collapse search
Elderly pro-life volunteer in Michigan shot after 'heated conversation,' pro-life group says

The elderly Michigan woman was going door-to-door discussing a ballot proposal on abortion

By Emma Colton | Fox News
An elderly pro-life volunteer in Michigan was shot in the shoulder while canvassing a neighborhood to discuss an abortion ballot proposal, according to the Right to Life of Michigan. 

The "victim said that she was shot in the back/shoulder while leaving a residence during a heated conversation, and that the man who shot her was not a part of her conversation," the pro-life group wrote in a press release Saturday. The unidentified woman is 83-years-old, according to police, though the Right to Life of Michigan identified her as 84 years old in the press release. 

The woman was canvassing a neighborhood in Lake Odessa to discuss the state’s vote on Proposal 3, which would protect abortion access in the state. The state will vote on the proposal on Nov. 8 on the general election ballot. 

"The victim does not know the identity or motive of her shooter. The victim is still recovering from her gunshot wound and wishes to remain anonymous while the criminal investigation proceeds," the Michigan Right to Life press release stated. 

Michigan State Police told Fox News Digital Saturday that the elderly woman was shot after a "verbal altercation while she was passing out pamphlets." 

The victim drove herself to the Lake Odessa Police Department after she was shot in the shoulder, according to state police. She was then taken to an area hospital, where she was treated and released. 

Screenshot of Michigan State Police Headquarters. (Google Maps)

The Michigan State Police is investigating the incident and the case remains open. 

"We’re glad the victim is recovering, and our volunteers will continue knocking doors on Proposal 3," Right to Life of Michigan official Chris Gast told Fox News Digital on Saturday. 

    Pro-life crowd cheers over SCOTUS decision. (Photo by Joshua Comins/Fox News)

    Pro-life protesters outside the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

    Pro-life activists try to block the sign of a pro-choice activist during the 2018 March for Life Jan. 19, 2018 in Washington, DC. Activists gathered in the nation's capital for the annual event to protest the anniversary of the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion in 1973.  (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The incident comes just months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which ended the recognition of a constitutional right to abortion.