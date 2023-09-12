Elderly Indiana couple traveling in golf cart die after colliding with car along rural road

An elderly Indiana couple traveling in a golf cart died after a car struck their vehicle along a rural road, authorities said.

Sunday's crash remains under investigation, but police said preliminary findings indicate a Chevrolet Impala was traveling north along a Howard County road about 6 p.m. when it collided with a northbound golf cart carrying the Kokomo couple.

Richard L. Calloway, 83, who was driving the golf cart, died at the crash scene just east of Kokomo, while his wife, Elaine M. Calloway, 75, died later at a hospital, Capt. Jordan Buckley of the Howard County Sheriff's Office said.

The Impala's driver, a 20-year-old Kempton man, was taken to a hospital for a blood draw that Indiana law requires after serious or fatal motor vehicle accidents.

Buckley said Tuesday that officials are awaiting autopsy and toxicology results and a crash reconstruction report before determining if the Impala's driver could face charges.

Kokomo is about 64 miles north of Indianapolis.