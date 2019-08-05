El Paso shooting victims identified, including 7 Mexican nationals

The 22 people killed in Saturday's mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, have been identified and include 13 U.S. citizens and seven Mexican nationals, officials said Monday.

A list from the medical examiner’s office distributed at a news conference on Monday afternoon shows that the victims ranged in age from 15 to 90.

Victims also included one German citizen and the 15 –year-old whose nationality is unknown, the list revealed.

The mass shooting — one of the deadliest in modern U.S. history — unfolded at a Walmart around 11 a.m. Saturday, as 21-year-old suspect Patrick Crusius, allegedly opened fire in the store, initially killing at least 20 and injuring another 27. Two more gunshot victims have since died.

The number of those injured was initially 26, but at a news conference on Monday afternoon police said they increased that number to 27 because one person was self-admitted to the hospital and left on his own.

Police added that among those injured was an infant with broken bones.

Police said 15 patients are still in the hospital, two of whom are listed in critical condition. They added nine of those injured have been discharged.

The Walmart was near capacity at the time of the shooting, with hundreds of shoppers inside along with 100 employees during the busy back-to-school shopping season.

The dead, ID'd via a handout from the medical examiner's office, were:

-Andre Pablo Anchondo, 23, a U.S. citizen

-Jordan Anchondo, 24, a U.S. citizen

-Arturo Benavidez, 60, a U.S. citizen

-Leonard Cipeda Campos, 41, a U.S. citizen

-Maria Flores, 77, a U.S. citizen

-Raul Flores, 77, a U.S. citizen

-Jorge Calvillo Garcia, 61, a Mexican citizen

-Adolfo Cerros Hernandez, 68, a Mexican citizen

-Alexander Gerhard Hoffman, 66, a German citizen

-David Alvah Johnson, 63, a U.S. citizen

-Luis Alfonso Juarez, 90, a U.S. citizen

-Maria Eugenia Legarrega Rothe, 58, a Mexican citizen

-Elsa Libera Marquez, 57, a U.S. citizen

-Maribel Loya, 56, a U.S. citizen

-Ivan Hilierto Manzano, 46, a Mexican citizen

-Gloria Irma Marquez, 61, a Mexican citizen

-Margie Reckard, 63, a U.S. citizen

-Sarah Esther Regaldo Moriel, 66, a Mexican citizen

-Javier Rodriguez, 15, of unknown nationality

-Teresa Sanchez, 82, a Mexican citizen

-Angelina Silva-Elisbee, 86, a U.S. citizen

-Juan Velazquez, 77, a U.S. citizen

Benavides was reportedly at the self-checkout line while his wife was in the bathroom when he was shot and killed; Rodriguez was weeks away from starting 10th grade.

Jordan Anchondo was fatally shot while trying to protect her son when the gunman opened fire in the crowded shopping area, her sister told The Associated Press.

"From the baby's injuries, they said that more than likely my sister was trying to shield him," Leta Jamrowski said while at the University Medical Center of El Paso. "So when she got shot she was holding him and she fell on him, so that's why he broke some of his bones. So he pretty much lived because she gave her life."

The mother of three had gone to the big-box store to get a jump on back-to-school supply shopping earlier in the day.

Her husband, Andre Anchondo, was also killed in the attack. He had recently turned his life around after struggles with drug dependence and had started a business in El Paso building things from granite and stone. He was finishing up a home for his family, his friend Koteiba "Koti" Azzam told The Associated Press.

El Paso District Attorney Jaime Esparza said his office will seek the death penalty against the suspect.

