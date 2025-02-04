Egg heist: Pennsylvania police investigating after 100,000 eggs stolen

Pennylvania State Police (PSP) are scrambling to find 100,000 organic eggs that were stolen in a nighttime egg heist.

The Chambersburg Patrol Unit responded to Pete and Gerry's Organics in Greencastle at 8:40 p.m. on Feb. 1 to investigate a theft.

Authorities noted about 100,000 eggs, retailing for $40,000 were stolen from the back of a distribution trailer.

The investigation is ongoing, according to PSP.

Eggs have been in short supply at some retailers, as prices soar in the U.S.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact PSP Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.