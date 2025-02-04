Expand / Collapse search
Egg heist: Pennsylvania police investigating after 100,000 eggs stolen

Stolen eggs worth $40,000, authorities say

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt addresses US egg shortage and pricing Video

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt addresses US egg shortage and pricing

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Tuesday that the high prices of eggs is directly related to a lack of chicken supply which the Biden administration contributed to.

Pennylvania State Police (PSP) are scrambling to find 100,000 organic eggs that were stolen in a nighttime egg heist.

The Chambersburg Patrol Unit responded to Pete and Gerry's Organics in Greencastle at 8:40 p.m. on Feb. 1 to investigate a theft.

Egg carton opened

Thousands of eggs were allegedly stolen Saturday night in a Pennsylvania egg heist. Eggs have been in short supply at some retailers.  (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Image)

SHELLING OUT: EGG PRICES RISE NEARLY 37 PERCENT

Authorities noted about 100,000 eggs, retailing for $40,000 were stolen from the back of a distribution trailer.

The investigation is ongoing, according to PSP.

A close up of a dozen eggs in a carton.

A close up of a dozen eggs in a carton.  (iStock)

IS A CRACKED EGG EVER SAFE TO EAT? WHAT YOU MUST KNOW

Eggs have been in short supply at some retailers, as prices soar in the U.S.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact PSP Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.