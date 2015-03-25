Edgar Bronfman Sr., Seagram Co. billionaire, longtime head of World Jewish Congress, dies

Billionaire businessman and longtime World Jewish Congress president Edgar Bronfman Sr. has died. He was 84.

The Samuel Bronfman Foundation says the longtime CEO of his family's Seagram's liquor empire died Saturday at his home in New York.

During more than quarter-century of leadership the World Jewish Congress during the 1980s when it lobbied the Soviets to allow Jews to emigrate and helped spearhead the search for hidden Nazi loot.

Bronfman was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Bill Clinton in 1999. His citation said he worked "to ensure basic rights for Jews around the world."

At Seagram, Bronfman and his brother expanded the company founded by their father before it was acquired by French media and telecom group Vivendi Universal in 2000.