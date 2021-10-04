Eastern, Western US facing unsettled weather this week

Unsettled weather will be in store for the East and parts of the West this week.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop along a frontal boundary this week bringing the risk for heavy rain and flooding for sections of the Southeast.

Rain and some isolated storms will pop up across the Northeast through Tuesday.

Parts of Southern California and the Southwest will also see some rain move in.

The Northwest and Northern California are also looking at showers in the forecast.

Temperatures will be 10-25 degrees above average for the Northern and Central Plains this week.