Eastern Kentucky beekeepers trying to keep bears away from their hives

Black bears in eastern Kentucky are taking a sweet, sticky cue from Winnie the Pooh in the search for honey.

WYMT-TV (http://bit.ly/1iMGAeu) reports that bears roaming in Letcher County have invaded bee hives. Carl Church says a bear broke through a window to get into his building where he keeps bee hives.

It's not the first time bears have ditched the garbage cans for something sweeter.

Machaela Lee says bears have gotten to her bee trees as well as berry patches near her house.

Lee says bears can slow down honey production, especially if they get to the queen bee.

The beekeepers say they've seen multiple bears on their property, including a mom and two cubs.

___

Information from: WYMT-TV, http://www.wkyt.com/wymtnews