Multiple people shot in East St. Louis as authorities respond to 'rapidly evolving' situation

Multiple people were struck by gunfire Thursday evening in Illinois in a "rapidly evolving" situation that is unfolding, authorities said.

The Illinois State Police told Fox News that shots were fired around 4 p.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and North 6th Street in East St. Louis, across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, Mo.

"Shots were fired and multiple victims (were) struck," a police spokesperson told Fox News without elaborating further.

Some local reports indicated that multiple people were shot. KSDK-TV reported 12 people injured, with six rushed to hospitals.

Authorities were searching for possibly six suspects, Fox 2 St. Louis reported. A vehicle with the suspects inside reportedly crashed into a MetroLink train that authorities reportedly said was involved in the shooting.