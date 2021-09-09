Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published
Last Update 24 mins ago

Multiple people shot in East St. Louis as authorities respond to 'rapidly evolving' situation

Local reports said up to 12 people were shot

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Multiple people were struck by gunfire Thursday evening in Illinois in a "rapidly evolving" situation that is unfolding, authorities said. 

The Illinois State Police told Fox News that shots were fired around 4 p.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and North 6th Street in East St. Louis, across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, Mo.

"Shots were fired and multiple victims (were) struck," a police spokesperson told Fox News without elaborating further. 

Some local reports indicated that multiple people were shot. KSDK-TV reported 12 people injured, with six rushed to hospitals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities were searching for possibly six suspects, Fox 2 St. Louis reported. A vehicle with the suspects inside reportedly crashed into a MetroLink train that authorities reportedly said was involved in the shooting. 

Your Money