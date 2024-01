Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Democratic mayor of Eagle Pass, Texas, tells Fox News that the ongoing showdown between the state and the Biden administration over control of a border area that has seen massive influxes of migrants is "frustrating" and a "constant struggle."

Rolando Salinas made the remark as Eagle Pass City Councilwoman Monica Cruz described the immigration crisis facing the Texas border community as a "situation that is escalating day by day."

The Texas Military Department seized control of Shelby Park in Eagle Pass earlier this month, saying the move was necessary to prevent further illegal immigration into the area. The Department of Homeland Security has since repeatedly sought access to Shelby Park and has argued that Texas has been blocking the Border Patrol from operating there.

"It’s quite honestly frustrating that showdown between the feds and the state, so we are just going to focus on our city, on our people, on our economy, because I’m tired of the games that both parties are playing. I’m quite frankly so frustrated. And it needs to end," Salinas said Tuesday. "Nobody wants to come together. Long gone are the days of the reasonable politician, that is what I think."

Salinas said he is pleased that state authorities "are here overall in the community," but he added, "I just don’t like the back and forth and the constant, it’s a constant struggle."

"I support law enforcement 100%, both state and federal when it comes to the Border Patrol, when it comes to the DPS agents," Salinas told Fox News. "However, that is a park that belongs to the city of Eagle Pass, so I hope that reverts back to the city and the city has control of that park."

Salinas also said despite migrant crossing numbers dipping recently into the 150 to 200 per day range, down from thousands before, he doesn’t want "people coming here illegally."

"I’m all for legal migration, I don’t support people coming in and crossing the river and staying here in the United States," Salinas said. "I think those people should be sent back immediately because it’s not fair for the people that do it the right way."

Cruz, a Democrat, added, "We need to stop it from happening the way it is happening.

"It’s not humanely right, but at the same time they are in their right to defend and stop it somehow because I mean come on, six, eight million people crossing in the last three years?" she said, describing the actions by state authorities. "It’s just getting out of hand. We are having our checkpoints closed, I don’t know, for God’s sake, I don’t know how many people already passed."

Both Salinas and Cruz have joined a chorus of city leaders from around the country who say they feel abandoned by the Biden administration and are urging both sides to come together to find a solution to the border crisis.

The councilwoman also told Fox News she would like to see President Biden come down to Eagle Pass.

Yolanda Ramon, a Democratic candidate for Maverick County commissioner, also previously told Fox News that Eagle Pass has asked for Biden to visit.

Ramon has thanked Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for seizing Shelby Park and fortifying the border along the park.

"He’s helping a lot more than anybody has here. I know that’s controversial here because I know there’s a lot of people that don’t want to hear that, but if you live here in the community then definitely, thank you," Ramon said about Abbott.

