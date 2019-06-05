Dunkin ‘Donut Desperado’ dances as he live streams own crime at New Jersey store, video shows

Authorities in New Jersey are searching for a dancing thief who stole a single donut from a Dunkin' location over the weekend while live streaming the crime with his cell phone.

The “Donut Desperado” struck around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, just days before National Donut Day, South Brunswick police said. Authorities shared surveillance video of the incident on Twitter.

The hooded male jumps onto a counter and appears to break into a dance while holding up his cell phone. He then climbs down from the counter, dances his way to the doughnut rack and grabs a pastry – recording himself taking a huge bite – while an employee watches in disbelief.

The man then strolls toward the door, passing bewildered customers seated at a table, and continues to film the pastry caper with his cell phone.

The man is suspected in another similar doughnut grab, police said. Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

The coffee and doughnut restaurant chain dropped the word “Donuts” from its name in January and rebranded itself “Dunkin’.” The chain will celebrate National Donut Day on June 7.