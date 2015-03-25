Dual citizen of US and Iran charged in NYC with trying to acquire surface-to-air missiles

Authorities say a dual citizen of Iran and the United States is accused of trying to acquire surface-to-air missiles and has been charged with conspiracy.

Charges were announced Friday in New York. Prosecutors say the suspect, Reza Olangian, was arrested in Estonia in October 2012 and extradited to the U.S. in March.

An indictment alleges that Olangian first tried unsuccessfully to obtain about 100 missiles for the Iranian government in 2007.

It says he began negotiating a new deal for missiles in early 2012, unaware that he was dealing with a confidential source for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

It's not clear who would represent him in court.