Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia
Published

Contraband intended for Virginia jail ends up in schoolyard due to errant drone

Authorities say the package contained marijuana, tobacco and cell phones

By Emmett Jones | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A drone that was being used to deliver contraband to a rural Virginia jail dropped the package instead at a nearby private school. 

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office said the package, which contained marijuana, tobacco and cell phones, was dropped on school grounds around 5:40 a.m. Monday.

Shortly afterward, the errant drone was retrieved by people in a dark-colored sedan in the Brunswick Academy's parking lot, according to the sheriff's office. 

Authorities concluded that the package was intended for the Lawrenceville County Correctional Facility, a one-minute drive from the school. 

Illicit drone deliveries to inmates apparently isn't unusual in the area. The sheriff's office said it has received a number of calls this year complaining about the "same criminal activity."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The seized package has been turned over to the Virginia Department of Corrections. The investigation is ongoing. 

Your Money