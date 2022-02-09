Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
Published

Driver of a tractor-trailer in North Carolina dead after crash on a highway

A driver of a tractor-trailer failed to slow down and hit another trailer

Associated Press
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The driver of a tractor-trailer was killed in a crash on the outskirts of a North Carolina city, authorities said.

The crash occurred at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday on northbound U.S. Highway 52, north of downtown Winston-Salem, news outlets reported.

Winston-Salem police said traffic was slowed on a portion of the highway because of a lane closure for road construction. According to investigators, the driver of the tractor-trailer failed to slow down and hit the rear end of another tractor-trailer. The driver, identified by police as William Gorham, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed for more than four hours as law enforcement investigated the crash.

