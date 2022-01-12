Drive-by shooting claims sleeping Texas teen: 'She did not deserve this'

A teenaged girl sleeping in her bed appears to be an innocent victim of a drive-by shooting, Dallas police say.



The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m Tuesday in the city's south side. Crystal Rodriguez, 18, was struck in her back while sleeping in her bedroom by unknown suspects in a drive-by shooting.



Rodriguez was taken to an area hospital where she died.



Police told FOX 4 Dallas there's no reason to believe the family was a target.



"She’s in the middle of the floor, and she’s bleeding. I don’t know where it’s coming from," Rodriguez's mother, Crystal Vital, told the station. "My daughter did not deserve this. She did not deserve to die,"



Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia says those living in the home have no signs of criminal history or risky behavior that could have led to the shooting.



"The suspects that we’re looking for are cowards that have no respect for human life that shot indiscriminately into a home and took the life of an 18-year-old woman. That’s their description," Garcia said.



Rodriguez lived in the home with two younger siblings, an uncle and her mother.

Dallas reportedly had 220 homicides in 2021, which was a reduction from the 2020 when the city had 254.



"Still, it’s higher than the 209 homicides we saw in 2019 which. At the time, it was the highest in more than 10 years," FOX 4 reports.



The police chief told the station he'd like to witness the apprehension of whoever is responsible for killing Rodriguez.



The motive, circumstances and identity of those responsible regarding this murder are under investigation. The Dallas police homicide unit urges anyone with information to contact Detective Abel Lopez at 214-671-3676 or via email: abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case number 006147-2022.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can call 214-373-8477.