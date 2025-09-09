Dramatic video shows shipping containers toppling off cargo ship in California

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dramatic video shows the moment nearly 70 shipping containers fell off a cargo ship Tuesday and were left bobbing in the ocean at the Port of Long Beach in California.

The containers were stationed at Pier G, and belonged to the vessel "Mississippi," according to a report by FOX LA.

The U.S. Coast Guard set up a 250-yard safety zone as fire and police crews responded, according to the report.

Authorities have not confirmed any injuries.

COAST GUARD OFFLOADS RECORD-BREAKING AMOUNT OF DRUGS OFF FLORIDA COAST

Cargo operations are suspended while crews work to secure the containers, according to FOX LA. Authorities will investigate the cause.

US WARSHIP BURNS FOR 12 HOURS OFF JAPAN COAST; 2 SAILORS SUFFER MINOR INJURIES

The Port of Long Beach is a U.S. gateway for trans-Pacific trade.

Voted the "Best West Coast Seaport" by industry peers, the port handles trade valued at $300 billion annually and supports 2.7 million jobs across the nation, according to the port's website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Goods moving through the port originate in, or are destined for, every congressional district in the U.S., according to the port.