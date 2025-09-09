Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles

Dramatic video shows shipping containers toppling off cargo ship in California

Cargo operations suspended while authorities investigate cause of incident involving vessel 'Mississippi'

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Cargo containers collapse and fall into Port of Long Beach Video

Cargo containers collapse and fall into Port of Long Beach

Cargo shipping containers at the Port of Long Beach break free and fall into the water.

Dramatic video shows the moment nearly 70 shipping containers fell off a cargo ship Tuesday and were left bobbing in the ocean at the Port of Long Beach in California.

The containers were stationed at Pier G, and belonged to the vessel "Mississippi," according to a report by FOX LA.

The U.S. Coast Guard set up a 250-yard safety zone as fire and police crews responded, according to the report.

Authorities have not confirmed any injuries.

Containers falling off a cargo ship in California

The Port of Long Beach is a U.S. gateway for trans-Pacific trade.

Cargo operations are suspended while crews work to secure the containers, according to FOX LA. Authorities will investigate the cause.

Containers float in water next to ship

The nearly 70 containers were left floating in the water.

Voted the "Best West Coast Seaport" by industry peers, the port handles trade valued at $300 billion annually and supports 2.7 million jobs across the nation, according to the port's website.

Containers fall off cargo ship

Dramatic video shows the moment nearly 70 shipping containers fell off a cargo ship in California.

Goods moving through the port originate in, or are destined for, every congressional district in the U.S., according to the port.

