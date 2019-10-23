Expand / Collapse search
Published

Dramatic video shows two firemen in Washington state rescuing American flag during two-alarm blaze

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
Captain Matt Hazlett and firefighter John Prasch noticed the flag amid the smoke and moved in to save it.

Capt. Matt Hazlett and firefighter John Prasch with East County Fire & Rescue were fighting a terrible blaze in Washington state on Sunday when they took the time to save an American flag from the flames, and the act was captured in a dramatic video.

For these two brave men, rescuing the stars and stripes during a two-alarm fire in Washougal was simply a sign of respect and caring for the community, KPTV reported.

"Being public servants there is an aspect of civic duty, civic pride; so part of that, of course, is how we treat the flag," Prasch told the station.

"It was just sort of an ah-ha moment, [...] as we saw the smoke and the fire advancing, and noticed the flag pole with the flag still up," he added.

Capt. Matt Hazlett and firefighter John Prasch with East County Fire &amp; Rescue were fighting a terrible fire in Washington state on Sunday when they took the time to save an American flag from the flames, as captured in a dramatic video. (KPTV/FOX 12)

The fire, which left an estimated $150,000 in damages to businesses, was sparked by sheets that spontaneously combusted at a local laundromat, according to the Camas-Washougal Fire Department.

The fire left an estimated $150,000 in damages. (KPTV/FOX 12)

The flag was back on Tuesday flying above the businesses that had burned down.

