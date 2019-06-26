Dozens of uniformed service members attend funeral of 5-year-old who wanted to be 'Army Man'

Dozens of service members on Tuesday attended the funeral of a 5-year-old Arkansas boy who wanted to be an “Army Man” when he grew up after he lost his battle with cancer last week.

River “Oakley” Nimmo fought neuroblastoma “110% until the end” for more than three years, his family said. He often played with his Power Wheels and shot toy guns when he had free time outside of hospital visits.

The active service members and veterans wore their uniforms to Oakley's funeral at the request of his parents who wrote on Facebook that they planned to give him “a full military service in honor of his wish to become an 'Army Man,' one day," The New York Post reported.

The Arkansas National Guard announced Tuesday they had promoted Oakley to the rank of Honorary Colonel "in honor of his life and passion for the United States military."

"On behalf of the men and women of the Arkansas National Guard, rest in peace little buddy," they wrote on Facebook. "To River's family, you're in our thoughts."

