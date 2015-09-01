Documents: Weapons, protective gear found at home where Oklahoma couple, 3 children slain

Newly released documents say weapons and protective gear were recovered from the home where an Oklahoma couple and their three children were killed last month.

In a search warrant filed Monday in Tulsa County District Court, authorities indicated a hatchet, knife, darts and a surgical knife blade were found inside the house where 18-year-old Robert Bever and his 16-year-old brother, Michael Bever, are accused of killing their parents and three siblings in July.

The Tulsa World (http://bit.ly/1ExLR4P ) reports wireless cameras, Kevlar knit sleeves, a neck protector, a black mask and shin guards were also seized, along with credit cards and a book of maps.

Police have already recovered computers and cellphones from the scene.

The brothers have been charged as adults with first-degree murder. A judge has entered not guilty pleas for them both.

___

Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com