Homicide
Published
Last Update May 3, 2016

Dispatch recordings show police were told man had been shot, wounded at California winery

By | Associated Press
FILE - In this March 18, 2015 file photo, a 1926 Model T Ford truck is parked at the entrance to Dahl Vineyards in Yountville, Calif. A police dispatcher told police that a man later identified as a Silicon Valley investor had been shot and wounded while an assailant chased him through a California vineyard, according to the 911 recordings released Tuesday, March 24, 2015. The tapes show police arrived at Dahl Vineyards shortly before noon, four minutes after the initial 911 call and just moments before authorities say vintner Robert Dahl shot Emad Tawfilis in the head at close range. Tawfilis died at the scene. Dahl then led police on a brief, high-speed chase through Napa Valley wine country before stopping and committing suicide with a shot to the head. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

NAPA, Calif. – A police dispatcher told police that a man later identified as a Silicon Valley investor had been shot and wounded while an assailant chased him through a California vineyard.

The 911 recordings released Tuesday show police rushing to the Yountville winery on March 16 in response to pleas for help from Emad Tawfilis.

The tapes show police arrived at Dahl Vineyards shortly before noon — four minutes after the initial 911 call and just moments before authorities say vintner Robert Dahl shot Tawfilis in the head at close range. Tawfilis died at the scene.

Police say Dahl then led police on a brief, high-speed chase through Napa Valley wine country before stopping and committing suicide with a shot to the head.

Tawfilis and Dahl were involved in a business dispute.