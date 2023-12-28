Expand / Collapse search
Disneyland chemical spill hospitalizes cast member

A Disneyland park official said the hazmat situation happened after cleaning products mixed

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
A chemical spill at Disneyland early Thursday morning briefly hospitalized a cast member. 

Local outlets report that the Anaheim Fire & Rescue Hazardous Material team were dispatched to the park around 2 a.m. for a possible hazmat situation. 

A park official tells Fox News Digital that a small amount of cleaning products had come into contact with one another. 

It was not clear where exactly within the park the chemical spill took place. 

A photo of the Disneyland castle

Visitors to Disneyland in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle inside Disneyland in Anaheim, CA, on Friday, September 3, 2021.  (Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

A cast member was briefly treated at the hospital "out of an abundance of caution" and was later released. 

Anaheim Police Sgt. John McClintock told reporters it was unclear if a second person was treated at the scene. 

No guests were harmed in the incident as Disneyland was closed for the day.  

