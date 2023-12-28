Disneyland chemical spill hospitalizes cast member

A chemical spill at Disneyland early Thursday morning briefly hospitalized a cast member.

Local outlets report that the Anaheim Fire & Rescue Hazardous Material team were dispatched to the park around 2 a.m. for a possible hazmat situation.

A park official tells Fox News Digital that a small amount of cleaning products had come into contact with one another.

It was not clear where exactly within the park the chemical spill took place.

A cast member was briefly treated at the hospital "out of an abundance of caution" and was later released.

Anaheim Police Sgt. John McClintock told reporters it was unclear if a second person was treated at the scene.

No guests were harmed in the incident as Disneyland was closed for the day.