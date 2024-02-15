Discovery of human skulls, stolen vehicles, meth and guns at Arizona auto shop leads to arrest of 2 suspects

Two suspects have been arrested after the discovery of stolen vehicles at an Arizona automotive business led investigators to uncover drugs, multiple firearms and two human skulls on the property, authorities said Wednesday.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Meadows Auto in Mesa on Feb. 8 after finding seven stolen vehicles, including a 2008 Ford pickup truck, a 2016 Arctic Cat, a Clark forklift and four trailers, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Investigators then discovered two pounds of methamphetamine, two rifles, one sawed-off shotgun and two human skulls on the property.

No further details about the human skulls were immediately provided. The skulls were turned over to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.

Authorities arrested two suspects, identified as Eddie Meadows, 45, and Tara Montgomery, 40.

Meadows, the property owner, was charged with theft of means of transportation, possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor and possession of a dangerous drug.

Montgomery faces numerous drug-related charges.

Both were booked into the Maricopa County Jail.