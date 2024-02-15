Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona

Discovery of human skulls, stolen vehicles, meth and guns at Arizona auto shop leads to arrest of 2 suspects

Eddie Meadows and Tara Montgomery charged in connection to case in Mesa, Arizona

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two suspects have been arrested after the discovery of stolen vehicles at an Arizona automotive business led investigators to uncover drugs, multiple firearms and two human skulls on the property, authorities said Wednesday.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Meadows Auto in Mesa on Feb. 8 after finding seven stolen vehicles, including a 2008 Ford pickup truck, a 2016 Arctic Cat, a Clark forklift and four trailers, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Investigators then discovered two pounds of methamphetamine, two rifles, one sawed-off shotgun and two human skulls on the property. 

No further details about the human skulls were immediately provided. The skulls were turned over to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.

NO ONE CHARGES YET IN KANSAS CITY CHIEFS PARADE SHOOTING

Eddie Meadows and Tara Montgomery

Eddie Meadows and Tara Montgomery were each charged in connection with the case. (Arizona Department of Public Safety)

Authorities arrested two suspects, identified as Eddie Meadows, 45, and Tara Montgomery, 40.

guns and drugs seized

Investigators said they found approximately two pounds of methamphetamine, two rifles and one sawed-off shotgun on the property. Two human skulls were also found and turned over to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation. (Arizona Department of Public Safety)

FAMILY OF 4, INCLUDING TWIN BOYS FOUND DEAD IN CALIFORNIA MURDER-SUICIDE

Meadows, the property owner, was charged with theft of means of transportation, possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor and possession of a dangerous drug. 

2016 Arctic Cat ATV

A 2016 Arctic Cat ATV was among the seven stolen vehicles found at Meadows Auto in Mesa, Arizona, authorities said. (Arizona Department of Public Safety)

Montgomery faces numerous drug-related charges.

2008 Ford pickup truck

A 2008 Ford pickup truck was among the seven stolen vehicles found at Meadows Auto in Mesa, Arizona, authorities said. (Arizona Department of Public Safety)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both were booked into the Maricopa County Jail.