Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania
Published

Dirt bike rider wanted in Pennsylvania after 'intentionally' hitting man, running him over twice: police

Victim, 64, suffered series injuries to extremities, internal organs

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A dirt bike rider is wanted in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, after authorities say the suspect targeted a 64-year-old man, striking him once before running the victim over a second time on Saturday.

The victim was walking in the 1600 block of Neshaminy Valley Drive around 7:50 p.m. when the rider on the illegal dirt bike "intentionally" hit him, the Bensalem Police Department said.

The 64-year-old was knocked to the ground, and the dirt bike rode over him a second time, causing substantial injuries to his extremities and internal organs, according to police.

First responders rushed the victim to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where he is currently listed in serious but stable condition.

PENNSYLVANIA MAN BIT IN HEAD BY BEAR RECOUNTS TERRIFYING ATTACK: IT ‘BLINDSIDED’ ME

dirt bike riders

A dirt bike rider in camouflage struck the victim twice, police said. A second rider on a red dirt bike was seen fleeing the scene with the suspect. (Bensalem Police Department)

Few details about the suspect were known. Police released a photo of the suspect appearing to ride away from the scene.

Police said the suspect was a male wearing a helmet, camouflage shirt and pants. The dirt bike was green and white.

Bensalem Police car

Police are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect and locating the dirt bike. (Bensalem Police Department)

MARYLAND WOMAN VANISHES AFTER GOING FOR WALK ON NATURE TRAIL AS DESPERATE SEARCH ENSUES

A second male was riding a dirt bike with the suspect. He was described as White, wearing a black shirt and blue jeans and riding a red dirt bike.

"We need to ID this guy ASAP!" police wrote.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities asked anyone with information about the identity of the rider or the location of the dirt bike to contact the Bensalem Police Department at 215-633-3719.