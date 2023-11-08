Expand / Collapse search
Detroit

Detroit police arrest suspect in murder of Jewish leader Samantha Woll

Woll was stabbed to death after attending a wedding

Rebecca Rosenberg
Published
A suspect has been arrested for the stabbing death last month of Jewish leader Samantha Woll, Detroit Police announced Wednesday. 

"As part of my continuing commitment to transparency in this matter, I am sharing with the community that a suspect has been taken into custody for the murder of Samantha Woll," Police Chief James E. White wrote on X.

The post did not name the suspect or the charges. "While this is an encouraging development in our desire to bring closure for Ms. Woll's family, it does not represent the conclusion of our work in this case," he added.

MURDER OF JEWISH LEADER SAMANTHA WOLL WASN'T A HATE CRIME: DETROIT POLICE

Samantha Woll standing in front of stained glass windows.

Samantha Woll standing inside Detroit's Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue. She was stabbed to death outside her home. (Facebook)

The department said the details of the investigation "will remain confidential" and police will continue to work with the Wayne County Prosecutors Office.

The 40-year-old political strategist and synagogue president was found unresponsive outside her home Oct. 21 at 6:30 a.m.

Police previously said they believe she was stabbed to death inside her house sometime after 12:30 a.m., stumbled outside and collapsed on the ground. 

Police investigate a crime scene outside of Samantha Woll's Detroit home.

Police tape restricts access to the scene where Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue president Samantha Woll was found dead in Detroit, Oct. 21, 2023. (Sarah Rice/AFP via Getty Images)

At a press conference last month, White would not provide a possible motive for the attack, but he said there were no signs of forced entry, and Woll had her phone and ID with her. 

He also shot down speculation that the attack was a hate crime. 

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice.