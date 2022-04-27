Detroit elderly man shot while trying to apologize to pedestrians he almost hit with car

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An 81-year-old man in Detroit was shot Wednesday while trying to apologize to a pedestrian he almost hit with his car.

The man was making a turn when he nearly hit the two pedestrians, and as the man rolled down his window to apologize, one of the people who he almost hit shot him at around 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

Detroit police released a picture from local security footage of the two persons of interest in the shooting.

Detroit Police Department Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald said during a press conference on Wednesday that detectives found Ring doorbell video showing the two individuals running past a house.

He called the incident an act of "senseless violence."

The man's injuries are reportedly non-life threatening and was struck in the hip.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840.