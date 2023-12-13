Expand / Collapse search
Michigan

Detroit federal building partially closed amid Legionnaire's disease-causing bacteria outbreak

Elevated legionella levels detected in Patrick V. McNamara Building

Associated Press
Published
Parts of a federal building in downtown Detroit have been closed because of elevated levels of the bacteria that causes Legionnaire’s disease.

The U.S. General Services Administration-Great Lakes Region said water tests from Nov. 8 found legionella in specific test points in the Patrick V. McNamara Building, The Detroit News reported Wednesday.

The GSA-Great Lakes Region operates the building.

With the Detroit skyline and The Ambassador Bridge serving as a backdrop, local Detroiters fish along the Riverwalk in Detroit, Michigan on May 26, 2018. (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

"Immediately after receiving these test results, the GSA notified building occupants, shut off the affected water outlets, and restricted access to the outlets," the agency said in a statement. "In addition, the GSA is continuing to flush water through these points while developing a full building water flushing and sampling testing plan."

Additional testing is being conducted on the elevated test points, the GSA added.

Legionnaire’s disease is a serious type of pneumonia caused by inhaling small water droplets containing legionella bacteria. It is generally not spread from person to person.