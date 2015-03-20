Desperate man says no thanks to notorious Oregon inmate who offered kidney from death row

A man who's been standing along the state highway through his town with a sign pleading for a kidney donor says he's not so desperate he'd accept an organ from a man on Oregon's death row for killing his wife and three children.

KGW-TV reports (http://bit.ly/OFGreW) that Kevin Gray of Newberg was diagnosed with kidney failure in May. Lately, he's been beside Highway 99 West with a sign reading: "Living Kidney Donor Needed. Please help."

From death row in Salem, Christian Longo saw a report this week about Gray and offered a kidney.

On Friday, Gray said he's not grateful and "Longo deserves no publicity from this."

Longo was convicted in 2003 of killing his family members on the Oregon coast.

Newberg is in Oregon's wine country, 26 miles southwest of Portland.

