Derek Chauvin has sentencing date set for June following murder conviction

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted this week in the death of George Floyd, will be sentenced on June 16, officials said Friday.

A Minnesota Judicial Branch spokesperson told Fox News that there was an entry for the sentencing but documents have not been filed yet. The sentencing will take place at 1:30 p.m.

Jurors found Chauvin, 45, guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death last year following a three-week trial. Video footage of him pinning his knee on Floyd's neck sparked a nationwide reckoning over race and policing.

He is being held in the Minnesota Department of Corrections Oak Park Heights facility in Stillwater.

CHAUVIN CONVICTION: WHAT ARE 'BLAKELY FACTORS' AND 'PSI' PRIOR TO SENTENCING?

The unintentional murder charge -- the most serious of the charges -- carries a sentence of up to 40 years. The others carry sentences of 25 and 10 years.

Prosecutors are seeking an "upward sentencing departure," meaning that Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill can weigh other factors in the case, including that Chauvin allegedly abused his authority when Floyd died and that the killing occurred in front of a child.

Under Minnesota sentencing guidelines, first-time offenders could receive a 12 1/2-year sentence for a murder charge and four years for manslaughter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chauvin remains on "administrative segregation" status for his safety and is assigned to the prison's administrative control unit, a Department of Corrections spokesperson told Fox News earlier this week.

Fox News' Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.