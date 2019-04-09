Deputy accused of planting heroin and meth in car of ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend

A North Carolina deputy was arrested this week after it was revealed he bought drugs and planted them in the car of his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, police say.

Deputy David Scott Burroughs' coworkers became suspicious when he told them about anonymous tips he'd received in May 2018 that the unnamed victim was dealing drugs out of his car.

“This started on a Sunday afternoon,” Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid said, according to FOX13. “By Wednesday, when we made the stop, drugs were at the same place in the car. That was a red flag because anyone selling drugs wouldn't have them Sunday to Wednesday in the same place."

The County Sheriff's office then contacted the State Bureau of Investigation to probe the matter further, who found that Burrough allegedly purchased heroin and meth, and placed them in the victim's car in retaliation for dating his ex-girlfriend.

"This was a revenge case where he planted drugs in this male's car,” Reid continued. “This male was dating his ex, and he wanted revenge, and he wanted his ex-girlfriend back."

Burrough was promptly fired when the investigation was completed, and he was arrested last week. He has since been released on bail and will appear in court next Tuesday.