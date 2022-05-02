Florida woman opens fire on deputies from inside McDonald's

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A shootout between a suspect and deputies broke out at a McDonald’s in Tampa, Florida on Saturday, when authorities responded to a report of an armed robbery.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, three deputies arrived at the fast food location at 10:35 p.m., after a 30-year-old woman allegedly fired a handgun inside while making threatening statements.

Employees and customers managed to exit without injury. When deputies arrived at the scene, the woman allegedly fired outside from the McDonald’s prompting the officers to shoot back.

Deputies spent more than six hours trying to get the suspect, later identified as Shandricka Warren, to exit peacefully. Finally, at approximately 4:45 a.m. Sunday morning, the woman exited and deputies arrested her.

Warren was arrested on a warrant for Burglary in a Structure with Assault with a Firearm, and the sheriff's office said additional charges will follow pertaining to the incident involving the deputies.

Nobody was hurt during the shootout.

The sheriff’s office said that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, and the sheriff’s office will then perform its own internal review once that is finished.

All three deputies have been placed on paid temporary administrative leave.